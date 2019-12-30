Jobless youth from Northeast trained in rural technologies Hyderabad, Dec 30 (PTI): In a joint initiative with Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNYID), the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) is training 600 unemployed youth from the Northeast in rural technologies. The first batch, consisting of 30 youth from the districts of West Imphal, Thoubal and Kakching, has already received training on leaf plate and cup-making on the NIRDPR campus between December 9 and 14, an official press release said on Monday.

The youth were exposed to the different kinds of leaves available in abundance in the Northeast that could be converted into plates, cups, glasses and spoons, replacing similar plastic products, the release said. Director-general of NIRDPR W R Reddy urgedthe trainees to become employers providing employment to other youngsters in the Northeast by becoming successful entrepreneurs rather than looking up to others to provide employment, it added.

RGNYID comes under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports..

