Six CRPF jawans injured as vehicle overturns

Six CRPF jawans were injured when a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

The vehicle was carrying personnel of the 24th battalion of CRPF from Kashmir when the accident took place on Sunday night, they said.

The injured jawans have been hospitalised.

