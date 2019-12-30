Anti-CAA, NRC protests in Muslim areas of Indore in MP
Several Muslim-dominated areas in Indore in Madhya Pradesh witnessed protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens on Monday. Carrying placards and shouting slogans, protesters, including religious heads of different communities, demanded that the Union government scrap CAA and drop plans to have the NRC exercise countrywide.
The protests took place in Khajrana, Bombay Bazaar, Azad Nagar among others. Protesters later handed over several memorandums to authorities with their demands..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indore
- Madhya Pradesh
- Citizenship Amendment Act
- Khajrana
ALSO READ
Indore: Amit Soni sent to 4-day police remand in property grab case
JP Nadda meets Sindhi community people in Indore, discusses CAA
Cheapest ticket for India-Lanka T20 at Indore to cost Rs 500
Star Air s Next Stop is Indore Connecting Belagavi
JP Nadda meets Sindhi community people in Indore, discusses CAA