Anti-CAA, NRC protests in Muslim areas of Indore in MP

Several Muslim-dominated areas in Indore in Madhya Pradesh witnessed protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens on Monday. Carrying placards and shouting slogans, protesters, including religious heads of different communities, demanded that the Union government scrap CAA and drop plans to have the NRC exercise countrywide.

The protests took place in Khajrana, Bombay Bazaar, Azad Nagar among others. Protesters later handed over several memorandums to authorities with their demands..

