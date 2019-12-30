Delhi set to record coldest day in 119 years on Monday: IMD

Delhi is likely to experience its coldest day in December in 119 years on Monday with the day temperature recording 9.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The temperature recorded by the Safdurjung laboratory at 2:30 pm was 9.4 degrees Celsius.

"Delhi likely to record the coldest day today in the last 119 year for Dec Month as day temp till 1430 IST of today has been unusually (cold) following the coldest trend with Safdarjung at 1430 IST has 09.4degC," the IMD tweeted.

