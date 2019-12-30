Various delegations call on J-K Lt guv, highlight their issues for early redressal

Various delegations called on Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu at Raj Bhavan here on Monday and apprised him about their issues like enhancement of monthly pension of persons with disabilities and induction of some left-out castes in the list of under-privileged classes, etc. The delegations which met Murmu included Joint delegation of Jammu Fruit Association, Chamber of Traders Federation and J-K Chemists and Druggists Association, J-K Handicapped Association, All India Backward Classes Union Social and Sewa Committee Baridaran Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, an official spokesman said.

The joint delegation of Chamber of Traders Federation and Members of J&K Chemists and Druggists Association put forth the demands related to renewal of trade licence and pharma certificates, while the Jammu Fruit Association raised the issues pertaining to renewal of lease deeds and their conversion into free hold rights. Members of the Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association led by its president Abdul Rashid Bhat submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt governor related to the welfare of persons with disabilities, including enhancement of monthly pension, the spokesman said.

The memorandum also sought provision of low interest rate loans, implementation of disabilities act, special recruitment drive for qualified disabled persons and reservation in MGNREGA works, etc. The delegation also requested for setting up of Braille schools for blind persons in every district, establishment of a advisory board for physically challenged persons and two ambulances -- one each for Jammu and Srinagar -- to accommodate the disabled members of the association.

The delegation of All India Backward Classes Union Social headed by its general secretary Kali Dass apprised Murmu about various issues related to reservation of OBCs, reorganization of state commission for backward classes and induction of some left-out castes in the list of under-privileged classes, the spokesman said. Some members of Sewa Committee Baridaran Shri Mata Vaishno Devi ji Katra led by its president Rachhpal Singh projected the demand for the proper rehabilitation of the 'baridars' of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi ji at par with the pujaris and baridars of the other shrine boards existing in other parts of the country , especially in Himachal Pradesh, he said.

The Lt governor assured them to review the genuine issues and demands projected by them for their early redressal, the spokesman said.

