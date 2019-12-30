Left Menu
Development News Edition

No place for violence, 'revenge' in country: Priyanka Gandhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 16:43 IST
No place for violence, 'revenge' in country: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi here on Monday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying there is no place for violence or "revenge" in the country. In a jibe at the chief minister days after he had said that those who had damaged public assets would be made to pay, the Congress general secretary said saffron denotes Hinduism, a religion that does not advocate violence or "revenge".

Concluding her four-day visit to Lucknow days after statewide violent clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act, she told mediapersons that her own security was not a big issue. "The issue is the safety of the common man in UP," she said in an apparent reference to her alleged manhandling by the state police.

The Congress leader downplayed the issue of her security, saying it needn't be discussed. "The question of my security is not a big one. It is a small question on which there is no need to hold any discussion. I will not raise the issue of security because it is a trivial matter. It has nothing to do with the public," she said.

Priyanka said, "The public is bothered about what is happening in the state today. There is anarchy; no one has job; there is unemployment; and the women are feeling insecure. There are so many bigger issues, but you are raising trivial issues." Earlier in the day, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said in a statement in New Delhi that there was no breach in the Congress leader's security during her visit to Lucknow and blamed her for "violations" for riding pillion on a scooter.

The force, which provides armed commandos under the Z plus security cover to her, said the Congress leader undertook an "unscheduled movement without intimation". Therefore, an advanced security liaison could not be conducted, said CRPF Inspector General (Intelligence and VIP Security) PK Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

On eve of Sabarimala temple reopening agitating body says it will keep tight vigil to protect traditions

As the Sabarimala temple reopens on Tuesday, an outfit spearheading the stir against allowing women of all ages to enter the shrine said it will continue its vigil in and around the temple to ensure that religious sentiments are not hurt in...

Umesh Sinha re-employed as Dy Election Commissioner post retirement

Senior IAS officer Umesh Sinha has been reemployed in the EC as the deputy election commissioner after his retirement on Tuesday, according to a Personnel Ministry order.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the re-employment S...

No place for violence, 'revenge' in country: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi here on Monday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying there is no place for violence or revenge in the country. In a dig at Adityanaths earlier warning that rioters damaging public pr...

UPDATE 1-U.S. sanctions block hurry-up work on Russian gas pipeline -officials

Any companies that rush to finish building a Russian natural gas export pipeline to Germany that came under U.S. sanctions this month risk being penalized, senior U.S. officials said on Sunday. President Donald Trump signed a bill late this...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019