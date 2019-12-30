Guj: Methanol storage tank catches fire at Kandla Port, 1 dead

At least one person died on Monday after a methanol storage tank at the Kandla Port in Gujarat's Kutch district caught fire, a senior official said. The blaze erupted in afternoon, Kutch (East) Superintendent of Police Parikshita Rathod said, adding that efforts are on to put out the flames.

Several fire tenders and a large number of fire personnel are engaged in fire-fighting operations, the SP said. "A methanol storage tank at Kandla Port caught fire.

One dead body has been recovered from the site. Firefighting operations are underway," Rathod added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

