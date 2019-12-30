Ensure there is no blot on khakhi, Maha CM to police cadets

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday addressed the passing-out ceremony of Maharashtra Police Academy in Nashik and asked those from the 117th batch of sub-inspectors to ensure no blot comes on the hard-earned 'khakhi' uniform. After the parade, Thackeray performed ground-breaking of an indoor firing range, an astro turf hockey and football arena and a synthetic track at MPA.

The course for 117th batch of police sub-inspectors began on October 22 last year, comprising 477 men and 192 women from Maharashtra and 20 personnel from neighbouring Goa. "There should be no blot on the hard-earned khakhi uniform. Every PSI has to face challenges and they should be ever ready to perform their duties," he told the cadets set to be inducted into the frontline of the force.

Thackeray said all help in terms of technology, infrastructure and training would be given to the force to ensure its physical and mental health remained top notch. Thackeray announced that the outstanding cadet from next year's batch would get the 'Revolver of Honour' apart from the current 'Sword of Honour' to inspire personnel to face challenges of organised crime, Naxalism and cyber crime.

Santosh Kamte won the Sword of Honour for the best cadet, Vijaya Pawar won the Ahilyabai Holkar Cup for best all-round woman cadet and Sagar Sable the Gold Cup, an official said. The MPA is the state's premier police training facility and was established on July 1, 1906..

