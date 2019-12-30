Left Menu
Two doctors missing in national capital since X'mas eve

  New Delhi
  Updated: 30-12-2019 17:48 IST
  Created: 30-12-2019 17:48 IST
Two doctors missing in national capital since X'mas eve

A man and a woman, both doctors, have been missing from the national capital since Christmas evening, police said on Monday. A police complaint was lodged by Dr Sridhar who reported his wife, Dr Hima Bindu, and a friend, Dr K Dileep Satya, to be missing.

In his complaint, he said Satya visited him from Chennai on December 25 at around 9 am. The complainant was on duty and last spoke to his wife at 11.30 am when she told him that she was going to church. Since then, he has had no contact with either of them, the FIR stated.

According to a senior police officer, they have already registered a case under section 365 (kidnapping) on December 25 at Hauz Khas police station. Multiple teams have been sent to different parts of the country, including Chandigarh and Andhra Pradesh, but the duo are yet to be traced, the officer said.

The complainant said the three are friends since their first year of MBBS in 2007.

