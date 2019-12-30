Focus on elementary education: Guv to Education Minister

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Monday advised the state government to focus on elementary education to strengthen it. During a meeting with Education Minister Taba Tedir who, called on him at Raj Bhavan here, the governor said that school children should be motivated and encouraged by their teachers to study well and play regularly to keep fit.

"The infrastructure in the school must constantly be improved to create a strong academic foundation in all educational institutions in the state," Mishra said. The governor advised the minister to direct the school authorities to regularly visit the schools and motivate the teachers and students to participate in cleanliness drives, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

Mishra said that 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' must be an ongoing passion with the youth to promote cleanliness and good hygiene and sanitation habits in the state. The governor also advised the minister to promote 'Start-up' skill development and vocational training for students from primary school level to post-graduate classes.

Tedir during the meeting briefed the governor on the departments initiatives, the communique added..

