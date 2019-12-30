Gujarat: Blast at warehouse of chemical storage tanks; 4 labourers missing

A blast took place on Monday in a warehouse of chemical storage tanks near Kandla port in Gujarat. Four labourers of the company are said to be missing, police said. The fire fighting operation is underway.

Deputy SP Gandhidham DS Vaghela said, "The explosion in the tank triggered a fire. The tank number 303 at the warehouse of the Indian Molasses Company (IMC) was stored with Methanol when the explosion took place." "Officials of Deendayal port trust along with 10 fire tenders are present on the spot. The search for missing employees is underway," police added. (ANI)

