Anti-CAA stir: Sambhal admin serves notices on 59 people

  • PTI
  • Sambhal
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 18:41 IST
The district administration here has served notices on 59 persons for allegedly damaging public property during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, and official said on Monday. Confirming it, Additional District Magistrate Kamlesh Awasthi on Monday said so far notices against the damage worth Rs 15.35 lakh had been served on 59 people.

When asked that those given notices were claiming to be innocent, Awasthi said, "The notices have been issued. They have to answer. Everyone will be given full opportunity of hearing." District Magistrate Avinash Krishna Singh said, "A bus was burnt during violent anti-CAA protests. Initial investigation reveal that public property worth Rs 15.25 lakh was damaged. Based on video clips, CCTV footage and photographs, 59 persons have been identified. The damage to government property will be recovered from them."

Asan Abdullah who was served notice by the district administration claimed innocence, saying he did not participate in the December 19 protests. Similar concerns were expressed by Syed, who runs a school.

Syed said he was slapped with a Rs 11 lakh notice despite the fact that "they never went outside their house".

