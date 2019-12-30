Left Menu
Students from Srinagar visit Udhampur as part of capacity building tour, interact with Lt Gen YK Joshi

A group of 30 girls, accompanied by three women teachers from areas around Srinagar, visited Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district and interacted with Chief of Staff, Headquarters Northern Command, Lt Gen YK Joshi on Monday, a defence spokesperson said.

  • Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 19:27 IST
  • Created: 30-12-2019 19:27 IST
Students interacting with Lt Gen YK Joshi in Udhampur on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

A group of 30 girls, accompanied by three women teachers from areas around Srinagar, visited Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district and interacted with Chief of Staff, Headquarters Northern Command, Lt Gen YK Joshi on Monday, a defence spokesperson said. The visit was a part of a capacity-building tour, Defence PRO Lt Col Abhinav Navneet said in a statement.

The delegation shared their experiences of the tour with the Chief of Staff and expressed satisfaction over the meaningful impact it had on their quest for excellence in academics and shaping their future. The tour, which began on December 20, encompassed visits to professional and educational institutes in Delhi as well as heritage sites in Agra.

During their stay at Delhi, the group had got an opportunity to meet and interact with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and were also hosted by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) president Madhulika Rawat, who gave them an insight into the role and contribution of women in the progress of a society. The wide exposure to places and personalities acquainted the young students with the high standards of education, rich cultural heritage and career opportunities available in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

