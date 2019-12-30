Lt Guv Mathur visits Drass, takes stock of winter preparedness arrangements

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Radha Krishna Mathur on Monday visited Drass in Kargil district and took stock of the arrangements made for the people in the wake of the harsh winter conditions. Drass, the second-most coldest inhabited place on earth, on Monday froze at a low of minus 28.8 degrees Celsius.

The Lt governor presided over an official meeting about the situation emerging due to extreme cold wave conditions in the town and arrangements made by the district administration to deal with it, officials said. He also met several delegations of people, including sarpanches, panches, nambardars, religious and political representatives, official and social groups and was briefed about the problems being faced by the people, they said.

Mathur, who was accompanied by a team of top officials of the UT, also visited the War Memorial to pay tributes to martyred soldiers, the officials said. Mathur had visited the Zanskar valley on Sunday.

He had assured the people there that their issues will be looked into, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.