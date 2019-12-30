J-K: Crime Branch files charge sheet against man in cheating case

The Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday filed a charge sheet against a man for allegedly duping a Delhi resident of about Rs 11 lakh on the pretext of setting up a cattle feed factory in partnership in the Valley. The charge sheet was filed against Sheikh Amir Mushtaq, a resident of Boniyar village of Baramulla district, in a local court here, a spokesman of the agency said.

He said a cheating case was registered against the accused this year after a woman, Rupinder Chahal of Delhi, lodged a written complaint alleging that she was duped of Rs 10.95 lakh by him fraudulently on the pretext of setting up a cattle feed factory in partnership in Kashmir. "During the investigation, documentary and oral evidence was collected and charges of cheating and duping of the complainant of hard earned money by the accused with criminal conspiracy have been established," the spokesman said.

He said Chahal came into contact with Mushtaq after she started working for an education consultancy in Kashmir a few years ago and was persuaded by him to invest money to set up a cattle feed factory in Baramulla in north Kashmir.

