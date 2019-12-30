Rs 18.75L in gold, cash stolen from Aurangabad home
Thieves broke into a house onMonday morning in Aurangabad in Maharashtra and looted goldornaments worth Rs 14 lakh and Rs 4.75 lakh cash, police said
The owner of the house, Namdev Kalavane, was away inMumbai and the incident came to light when the domestic helparrived there in N-4 CIDCO area, an official said
"Gold worth Rs 14 lakh and Rs 4.75 lakh cash has beenrobbed, as per the complainant. The door was partially brokenby the thieves. A lady and a man seen in the CCTV footage ofthe vicinity are suspects," Assistant Inspector GhanshyamSonavane of Pundlik Nagar police station said.
