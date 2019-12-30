Intense cold wave in UP, Churk records bone-chilling 0.8 deg C

Churk in Uttar Pradesh recorded 0.8 degree Celsius as the state continued to reel under cold wave conditions on Monday, according to the Meteorological Department. Muzaffarnagar recorded a low of 1 degree Celsius, followed by Kanpur (1.6 degree Celsius), Agra (1.9 degrees Celsius), Jhansi (2.2 degrees Celsius), Varanasi (2.3 degrees Celsius) and Meerut (2.5 degrees Celsius).

According to the MeT department, Churk town in Sonbhadra district was the coldest place in the state recording 0.8 degree Celsius, eight notches below normal. State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, while the maximum temperature recorded was 12.3 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees below normal. The sunshine came as a respite to the city residents.

The weather is most likely to remain dry, and shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at few places in the state. Cold day to severe cold day condition is very likely at a few places in the state, the weatherman said.

Dense to very dense fog is very likely at isolated places over the state, according to the MeT department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.