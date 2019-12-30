Tejas Express to start commercial run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai from Jan 19

The Tejas Express, which has RO water filters in every coach and provision for compensating passengers in case of delay, is set to start its commercial run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai from January 19. "The inaugural run of this second Tejas train will be flagged off from Ahmedabad on January 17, 2020. The commercial run of the train will start with effect from January 19, 2020, from Ahmedabad," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Monday.

It said that the train will run on all days of the week except Thursdays. "The train to be operated by IRCTC, which also operates the first Tejas train shall be equipped with all modern facilities for ensuring a high-level of comfort to the passengers. The train will have scheduled commercial halts at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali," it said.

The fully air-conditioned train will have two executive class chair cars with 56 seats each and eight chair cars 78 seats each. The train will have a total carrying capacity of 736 passengers. "All passengers travelling on IRCTC train will be provided with rail travel insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh free of cost by IRCTC. This complimentary travel insurance also includes exclusive coverage of Rs 1 lakh against household theft and robbery during the travel period of the passengers," it said.

IRCTC will also pay a compensation of Rs 100 in case the train is delayed by more than one hour and Rs 250 in case of delay of more than two hours to every passenger as compensation. There will be no tatkal quota or premium tatkal quota in the train. (ANI)

