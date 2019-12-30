Elaborate security arrangements in place for New Year celebrations in national capital

If you are heading out for celebrations on new year's eve, be prepared to face traffic diversions as elaborate security arrangements have been made with heavy police presence to maintain law and order in areas where high footfall is anticipated, such as Connaught Place, officials said on Monday. Security has been beefed up across the national capital especially in the vicinity of markets, malls, five star hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars, in order to ensure orderly celebrations. All PCR vans, Raftaar motorcycles and Prakhar vans will be dynamically deployed at vulnerable points, they said.

Fire tenders have been deployed in 10 major heavy-footfall areas to attend to emergencies, the police said. In addition to maximum mobilization of personnel from districts, 20 coys of additional force including four coys of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed to bolster the visibility of police, a senior police official said.

Excise inspectors will be deployed to prevent violations of excise laws and prohibitory regulations, along with doctors to check drunk driving, he said. The public shall not be allowed to exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station gates after 9 PM on December 31, he added.

Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements across the national capital with special emphasis on areas surrounding Connaught Place, India Gate and Delhi Zoo. In an advisory issued, the Delhi Traffic Police said specific restrictions will be imposed from 8 pm onwards on December 31 in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. No vehicular traffic will be allowed in inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place. It will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles, police said.

According to the advisory, no vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond the roundabout of Mandi House, roundabout of Bengali Market, north foot of Ranjit Singh flyover, Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station), RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, roundabout Gole Market, roundabout GPO, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road-Ferozshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane and the roundabout of Windsor Place. Parking facilities will be available only at specific locations in the vicinity of Connaught Place such as near Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR, near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House, near Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area, Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road towards Paharganj, KG Marg near Ferozshah Road or KG Marg to ‘C’ Hexagon and near Windsor Place, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) NS Bundela stated in the advisory.

Alternative routes have been arranged for commuters travelling to New Delhi railway station. However, routes to Old Delhi railway station will not be affected, he said. According to the advisory, in case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon, India Gate area and will be diverted from MLNP roundabout, Sunheri Masjid roundabout, Janpath roundabout, Rajpath Rafi Marg, Windsor Place roundabout, Rajindra Prasad Road roundabout, KG Marg, Ferozeshah road, Mandi House roundabout, Mathura Road - Purana Qila road, Mathura Road - Sher Shah road, Zakir Hussain marg and Pandara road.

Visitors have been advised to use public transport as there is an acute shortage of parking space at India Gate, it stated. In view of large gatherings expected around the Delhi zoo resulting in congestion on Mathura Road, public and motorists have been advised to avoid Bhairon Road, Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan, it added.

The Delhi Fire Services has deployed fire tenders in 10 major heavy-footfall areas in the national capital and urged people to enquire and keep themselves aware of the emergency exits at the venues - restaurants, hotels and clubs - where they would be partying on December 31. Around 1,300 firefighters will be on duty to attend to any fire-related emergencies on new year's eve.

"This time the fire department is deploying one fire tender each at locations like South Extension market, Gandhi Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Rani Bagh, Chattarpur, Khan Market, Roshan Club, Panchsheel Enclave, Vasant Vihar on New Year Eve to meet any emergency due to heavy rush of people," said Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg. Two vehicles with fire-fighting equipment will be deployed in Connaught Place from 7.30pm on December 31 to 12:30am since it attracts the maximum crowd on new year's eve, he said.

