Minor fire at PM's residential complex; PM's house, office not affected: PMO

A minor fire broke out at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg inside the residential complex of the prime minister but his residence and office were not affected by it, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. The fire has been brought under control, the PMO added.

"There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM's residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex. The fire is very much under control now," the PMO tweeted. The Special protection Group (SPG) is mandated to guard the prime minister.

The Prime Minister resides at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. His residential complex also has an office of the SPG where the fire broke out. Delhi Fire Service officials said they did not receive any call at their control room. However, the local fire station received a call from the PMO House at 7:30 pm regarding the fire, Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services, said.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the site but they were returned from the main gate as the fire was doused by the internal security staff, he said. "As per the protocol, fire tenders were rushed along with senior officers to the site. However, fire tenders were returned from the main gate. It seems this call was given as a precautionary measure. As per information available there was a small fire in UPS (uninterruptible power supply)," Garg said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.