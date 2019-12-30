Haryana govt changes office timings

The Haryana government has changed timings of its offices across the state in view of severe cold conditions. "In view of severe cold wave conditions across the state, the working hours of the offices will now be from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm as against 9 am to 5 pm. The changed timings shall remain in force between January 1 and 15," an official statement said here on Monday.

Earlier, schools in Haryana were ordered to remain closed on December 30 and 31. Between January 1 and 15, schools in the state will remain closed on account of winter holidays. In Haryana, the minimum temperature is hovering around the freezing point at some places while day temperature has settled in the range of 10-13 degrees Celsius at most places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.