172 killed in road accidents in Aurangabad during Jan-Nov 2019

As many as 172 people were killed in road accidents in Aurangabad during the last eleven months ending in November 2019, which shows an upward trend compared to 142 deaths in the corresponding period in 2018. Not adhering to traffic rules by drivers was one of the main causes of road accidents, a top police officer told PTI on Monday.

"The number of accidents and the death toll have risen in the limits of Aurangabad city commissioner's office. The total number of all types of accidents last year in January- November period was 503 which has gone up to 516," Police Commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad told reporters. Another police officer said that accidents involving two-wheelers comprised maximum 70 per cent deaths.

Aurangabad is a sensitive city and has seen many riots in the past. This year the city was calm in spite of elections and their results, he said. "We had come across some crimes which had a potential to disturb the city environment but we were successful in maintaining peace in the city with the help of citizens here," Prasad said.

He said crime detection rate was 70 per cent this year till November, which is same as the last year..

