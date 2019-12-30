Delhi Police writes to HC to appoint claims commissioner to estimate damage during anti-CAA protests
The Delhi Police has written to the high court requesting it to appoint a claims commissioner to draw an estimate of the damage of properties during the anti-CAA protests and "investigate liability", sources said on Monday.
In a letter to the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court, the police said during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, there has been a "massive and extensive" damage to public and private properties causing "huge losses to government exchequer".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
