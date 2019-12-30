Union Minister lauds JIPMER for good health care services

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday lauded health care services rendered by the Centrally sponsored JIPMER here and said it has also distinguished itself in research work. He was speaking after inaugurating a Rs 22 crore state-of the art Magnetic Resonance Imaging equipment at the institute.

The Minister said the union government's Ayushman Bharath Abhiyan scheme has been of great help to the poor in getting advanced medical care. The cashless health care facility was people friendly and measured up to the requirements of the have nots, he said.

On JIPMER's plea to fill up 6,000 posts in various departments and also cadre restructuring of staff, he said that he would look it once the file, now sent to the Finance Ministry, was placed before him. JIPMER Director Dr Rakesh Aggarwal who welcomed the l Minister, referred to the proposal to establish a Institute of Organ Transplant and Institute of Trauma and Rehabilitation on a 50 acre site in neighbouring Sedarapet village, provided by the Puducherry Government at a cost of Rs 300 crore.

Choubey also inaugurated a Rs 8.7 crore 128 slice CT scanner, claimed to be a new generation scanner, on the occasion..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.