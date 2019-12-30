Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition questions opening of J&K govt job for outsiders

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 23:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 22:46 IST
Opposition questions opening of J&K govt job for outsiders
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Questioning the Jammu and Kashmir High Court's decision to throw open vacancies in the district courts of the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh to candidates from all over the country, the opposition parties here on Monday demanded reservation of government jobs for locals. National Conference provincial president Devender Singh Rana demanded reservation of the J&K government jobs for locals, saying unemployment has alarmingly grown during the recent years.

"J&K government jobs are for local educated unemployed youths and should be reserved for them only," said Rana, talking to reporters on the sideline of a religious function here. He expressed concern over limited avenues of employment in J&K, saying a thrust is needed to be laid on a fast-track recruitment process and to put in place a robust mechanism of employability.

A roadmap had been drawn in this regard a few years back, which, he said, has fallen prey to political myopia. The NC leader demanded the launch of a pro-active and fast-track drive by the government to fill up vacancies in various departments by local youths.

CPI (M) state secretary G N Malik too opposed the move saying it is the BJP government's "first gift" to the unemployed youths of J&K after the abrogation of articles 370 and 35A. He said the BJP government had been trying to "hoodwink" people of J&K ever since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.

"The BJP government had been promising people that job reservation and land rights will remain there even after abrogation of these Articles. When people were expressing apprehensions over these issues, the BJP government used to term their fears as rumors," he added. "This is contrary to the assurances repeatedly given by the leadership of the ruling party to the people. The jobs in government services should be protected," he said.

Team Jammu, an organization of Jammu region youths, too took strong exception to the J&K High Court opening of vacancies in district courts of the two UTs for outsiders. Team Jammu chief Zorawar Singh Jamwal said that the advertisement was a shocker for everyone in J&K notwithstanding their overwhelming support to abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

"The people of J&K, particularly those of Jammu province, who are well known for their patriotism, overwhelmingly supported the Modi Government's move on abrogation of articles 370 and 35A for complete integration of the erstwhile state with Indian Union but opening floodgates for everyone and playing with future of our youth is not acceptable," said Jamwal. The nationalist people of Jammu were hoping that their interests would be protected by the government, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq to reconsider working with U.S.-led coalition after air strikes -statement

Iraq said on Monday that United States military air strikes targeting Iraqi paramilitary groups will force it to reconsider its relationship and work with the U.S.-led international anti-Islamic State coalition stationed there.Iraqs Nationa...

Take 5: Most appealing head-coach openings

The head-coaching carousel is in full swing again, with the potential for a quarter of the league to be searching for new leaders. Even more so than usual, ownership could be the top factor in determining which openings should be most entic...

4 medium intensity earthquakes hit J-K

Four medium intensity tremors with magnitudes ranging between 4.7 and 5.5 hit Jammu and Kashmir in a span of less than two hours on Monday night, the National Centre for Seismology said. The first quake with a magnitude of 4.7 hit at 1042 p...

UPDATE 3-Iraq condemns U.S. air strikes as unacceptable and dangerous

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday condemned U.S. airstrikes on Iranian-backed Iraqi militia bases, a move that could plunge Iraq further into the heart of a proxy conflict between Washington and Tehran. The United States milit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019