Karnataka : 50-year-old alleged of attempting rape on minor, murdered by relatives

The 50-year-old man accused of attempting rape on a minor girl was murdered by her relatives on Monday at Dharwad. According to police, the accused was beaten by the victim's relative following which he was admitted in a hospital. However, he was attacked by cousin brother of the minor at the hospital.

"He was attacked by cousin brother of the victim while he was admitted in a hospital after being beaten by victim's relatives earlier," said V Katiyar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Dharwad. Further, details are awaited (ANI)

