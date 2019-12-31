Goa all decked up to make New Year's eve special for tourists

Goa is all set to entertain tourists -- a significant number of them foreigners -- with a host of exciting events lined-up on the eve of the New Year on Tuesday. Almost all major casinos, restaurants and bars are organising music programmes and other special events making it difficult for the tourists to make a choice.

Celebrities like Mika Singh, Sophie Choudry, comedian Raju Shrivastav and many others have been roped in by organisers to perform on the occasion. "We have completed all preparations to welcome the tourists on the New Year's eve. Major shows will be organised at both our properties," said director of the casino group where Singh and Choudry are expected to perform.

Some Russian international artistes will also be performing. Restaurants and bars, on their part, have planned a variety of cuisines to make New Year parties memorable for the customers.

Some hotels have curated a list of casinos, bars, and restaurants to make it easier for tourists to choose as per their tastes and preferences. "There are so many partying options in Goa that it makes it difficult for a tourist to choose one. To make it easier, we have compiled a list of the best New Year parties to attend in Goa this year. Pick the one you like," the general manager of a hotel said.

Tourists are all excited to welcome the new year in the best possible way. "We are planning to go to parties and beaches and will be having great fun here," a tourist said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

