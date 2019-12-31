350 kg ganja worth Rs 4 cr seized in TN

Ganja weighing about 350kg and worth Rs four crore meant to be smuggled to Sri Lankawas seized from S P Pattinam sea coast village near here onTuesday, police said

Acting on a tip-off, customs sleuths conducted a thoroughsearch of the coastal belt and found 11 bundles of ganjaweighing about 350 kg hidden among the bushes, they said

A search is on for those who had hoarded theganja, theyadded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

