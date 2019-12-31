Punjab CM asks Adityanath to review case registered against 55 Sikhs in UP

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday asked his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath to review a case registered against 55 Sikh devotees for allegedly defying prohibitory orders while taking out a religious procession in Pilibhit. The Uttar Pradesh Police on December 29 had reportedly booked the Sikh devotees for allegedly violating prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code by taking out a religious procession in Kheri Naubaramad village in the state's Pilibhit district.

"Call upon UP CM @myogiadityanath to review the FIR in Pilibhit against 55 religious devotees who participated in the customary Nagar Kirtan to observe the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas," Singh tweeted. The procession was taken out to observe 'Shahidi Diwas', the martyrdom of the sons of the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh.

