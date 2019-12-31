Digest year-ender for domestic stories for month of October, 2019

Oct 1: New Delhi/Mumbai: In a setback to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ahead of the Assembly polls, the Supreme Court on Tuesday revived a criminal complaint against the BJP leader alleging he failed to furnish details of two pending criminal cases in his 2014 election affidavit and asked the trial court to consider the case afresh.

Oct 2: New Delhi: Infighting in the Haryana Congress reached the doorstep of party president Sonia Gandhi with former PCC chief Ashok Tanwar and his supporters protesting on Wednesday outside her 10 Janpath residence here alleging corruption in distribution of tickets for the upcoming assembly polls.

Oct 3: New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Thursday that former prime minister Manmohan Singh has agreed to join the first all-party "jatha" (delegation) to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara to join the mega event after the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Oct 4: New Delhi: The Indian Air Force is prepared to fight at "short notice" and is fully ready to respond to any terror strike from Pakistan, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria said on Friday.

Oct 5: New Delhi: Heeding to a long-standing demand of the Army, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given in-principle approval to enhance monetary assistance to next of kin of battle casualties from existing Rs 2 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, officials said Saturday. Oct 6: New Delhi: The Congress will announce a loan waiver for the poor and farmers in the state if voted to power, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja has said.

Oct 7: New Delhi/Berne: India has got first tranche of swiss bank account details of its nationals under a new automatic information exchange pact, a major milestone in the government's fight against black money stashed abroad.

Oct 8: Srinagar: Normal life remained severely affected for the 65th consecutive day on Tuesday in the Valley in the wake of the Centre's move to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

Oct 9: New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted two more months to the CBI to complete probe in a bribery case allegedly involving the agency's then special director Rakesh Asthana.

Oct 10: Bengaluru: In coordinated raids, more than 300 Income Tax sleuths swooped down on premises linked to two prominent Congress leaders in Karnataka - former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara and former MP R L Jalappa's son J Rajendra.

Oct 11: New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh for allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) and causing losses to the tune of Rs 2,397 crore, officials said. Oct 12: New Delhi: Women will be exempted from the odd-even road rationing scheme which is set to return in the national capital for the third time from November 4-15, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday.

Oct 13: New Delhi: A layer of haze lingered over the national capital on Sunday as the city's air quality plunged to the "very poor" category, days before strict measures to fight air pollution come into force under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Oct 14: Srinagar: Mobile phones in Kashmir buzzed back to life on Monday, breaking the silence of a 72-day communication clampdown and reconnecting 40 lakh post-paid subscribers to the country, the Valley and their neighborhoods but without any internet facilities.

Oct 15: Mumbai/New Delhi: The BJP's Maharashtra unit on Tuesday proposed Bharat Ratna award for Hindutva idealogue V D Savarkar as part of party's election manifesto, evoking criticism from the Opposition with the Congress asserting that if such a demand is accepted then "God save this country".

Oct 18: New Delhi: More than 300 Indians, including one woman, who were deported by Mexican immigration authorities for illegally entering the country to sneak into the US, landed here on Friday morning, as their dream of a better life and jobs in America shattered.

Oct 23: New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved a Rs 69,000 crore revival package for BSNL and MTNL that includes merging the two loss-making firms, monetizing their assets and giving VRS to employees so that the combined entity turns profitable in two years.

Oct 24: Mumbai/Chandigarh: The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance on Thursday retained power in Maharashtra, albeit with a reduced majority, while it was a hung Assembly in Haryana where the BJP emerged as the single largest party and JJP chief Dushyant Chautala and independents hold the key to government formation.

Oct 29: New Delhi: Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde was on Tuesday appointed as the 47th Chief Justice of India, the Law Ministry said. Justice Bobde, 63, will take oath as the CJI on November 18, a day after incumbent Ranjan Gogoi demits office.

Oct 31: New Delhi: The Army wants the acts of homosexuality and adultery to be kept punishable and has approached the Defence Ministry for it, a year after the Supreme Court decriminalized them, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.