Security beefed-up in city on New Year's eve

Security has been tightened in and around the city with special focus on women safety on the New Year's eve, police said on Tuesday. Vigil has been upped in areas under the jurisdiction of Kolkata and Bidhannagar police forces to check drunken driving, pick-pocketing, eve-teasing and fraudulent activities, a senior officer said.

An additional police force of 5,000 personnel have been deployed in the city, including women patrolling team 'Winners' and combat unit 'Warriors', he said. A senior police officer of deputy commissioner rank will be deployed in Park Street area along with 30 female and an equal number of male Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, he said.

Vigil will be upped near night clubs, restaurants and pubs across the city and the establishments have been instructed to down their shutters within the time given to them, the officer said. A total of 108 police pickets will be set up across the city, of which 22 will be in the Park Street area, he said.

There will be night-long police patrolling and deployment in Park Street and other important areas in the city, the officer said. Checkings will be conducted at important junctions of the city to prevent rash riding and driving, he said.

Around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed in areas under the jurisdiction of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, a senior officer of the force said. A special focus has been laid on tightening vigil in Salt Lake Sector V, New Town, Baguiati areas and in the vicinity of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, he said.

Similar arrangements have also been made in Howrah city limits, a police officer said.

