Left Menu
Development News Edition

Security beefed-up in city on New Year's eve

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 14:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 14:17 IST
Security beefed-up in city on New Year's eve
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

Security has been tightened in and around the city with special focus on women safety on the New Year's eve, police said on Tuesday. Vigil has been upped in areas under the jurisdiction of Kolkata and Bidhannagar police forces to check drunken driving, pick-pocketing, eve-teasing and fraudulent activities, a senior officer said.

An additional police force of 5,000 personnel have been deployed in the city, including women patrolling team 'Winners' and combat unit 'Warriors', he said. A senior police officer of deputy commissioner rank will be deployed in Park Street area along with 30 female and an equal number of male Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, he said.

Vigil will be upped near night clubs, restaurants and pubs across the city and the establishments have been instructed to down their shutters within the time given to them, the officer said. A total of 108 police pickets will be set up across the city, of which 22 will be in the Park Street area, he said.

There will be night-long police patrolling and deployment in Park Street and other important areas in the city, the officer said. Checkings will be conducted at important junctions of the city to prevent rash riding and driving, he said.

Around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed in areas under the jurisdiction of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, a senior officer of the force said. A special focus has been laid on tightening vigil in Salt Lake Sector V, New Town, Baguiati areas and in the vicinity of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, he said.

Similar arrangements have also been made in Howrah city limits, a police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

SKorean prosecutors indict Moon's key ally over corruption

South Korean prosecutors on Tuesday indicted a key ally of President Moon Jae-in on a dozen charges including bribery as they concluded a monthslong probe into a political scandal that rocked Seouls liberal government and sparked huge prote...

Digest year-ender for international stories for month of February, 2019

Feb 1 Washington US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that the US will withdraw from the landmark nuclear arms control treaty with Russia, alleging that Kremlin violated the Cold War-era pact. Feb 2 Tehran Iran announced the succes...

Houston grabs global headlines in 2019 with 'Howdy, Modi!' event

Houston, known as the worlds energy capital, grabbed international headlines in 2019 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump addressed the historic Howdy, Modi diaspora event that further cemented the Indo-US strategic ...

MP: Minister Jeetu Patwari loses calm, pushes party worker out of chamber

Madhya Pradesh Minister Jeetu Patwari on Monday lost his cool when Congress workers in Rewa did not move out out his chamber before a scheduled press briefing. A visibly miffed Patwari was caught on camera while forcibly pushing a party wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019