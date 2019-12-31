Himachal Pradesh: 15 injured after bus falls into gorge near Bilaspur

As many as 15 people sustained injuries after a bus rolled down from a National Highway and plunged into a deep gorge near Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur on Tuesday, police said. The bus was carrying 57 people at the time the incident occurred, Bilaspur's Additional Superintendent of Police Bhagmal said.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Bilaspur for treatment. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.