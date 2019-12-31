Left Menu
Anti-CAA stir: Four accused of violence released after found innocent

  • Muzaffarnagar
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 14:57 IST
Four people, including a government employee, arrested after the violence during anti-citizenship law protests here were released on court orders. According to prosecution, they were released as the police have given them clean chit in its report filed in a court.

Senior clerk Mohammad Farook was in his office during December 20 protests, district employment office has said. Meanwhile, four more cases were registered against unidentified miscreants for damaging property during the protests in Civil Lines and Khalapar area.

Earlier, 40 cases were registered and 73 people detained in connection with the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the district. Also, the police's special investigation cell has started investigation into the violence cases.

