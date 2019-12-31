Left Menu
Development News Edition

We are confident Army will rise to greater heights under new Army Chief: Gen Bipin Rawat

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 15:59 IST
We are confident Army will rise to greater heights under new Army Chief: Gen Bipin Rawat
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@adgpi)

Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Tuesday thanked all the army personnel and their families for extending full support to him during his three-year tenure at the helm of the 1.3 million-strong force. After a farewell Guard of Honour, Gen Rawat also exuded confidence that the Army will rise to greater heights under the new Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane.

When asked whether the Army is better prepared now to face the security challenges facing the country, he said: "Yes, we are better prepared." Gen Rawat who interacted with media persons after receiving the Guard of Honour in the forecourt of the South Block also paid respects to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial on a chilly winter day.

"I express my gratitude to all soldiers who have stood steadfast under challenging circumstances, performing their duties in keeping the traditions of our armed forces. Today, as I stand before you, I wish to especially convey my compliment to those soldiers, who are deployed on northern, western and eastern borders, braving tough winter and icy winds, steadfastly in guarding our country, without hesitation," he said. Gen Rawat also congratulated Gen Naravane who on Tuesday took charge as the 28th Chief of Army Staff.

"I convey my best to each and every rank and file of the Indian Army. I also congratulate Gen Naravane on being the next Army Chief. He is a very competent and capable officer. We are confident that he will through his competence and professionalism will take the Army to greater heights," Gen Rawat said. He also complimented Naravane's wife who takes charge as the head of the Army Wives Welfare Association, and wished them both "a successful innings ahead".

He also conveyed his compliments to families of soldiers, veterans, and their families, 'Veer Naris' and 'Veer Matas' (widowed wives and mothers). Hours before demitting office as the Army chief, Gen Rawat also said the force is "better prepared" to face any challenge that may come up at India's borders with Pakistan and China, and identified "Army's restructuring and weapon system modernization" among the key achievements of the force during his tenure.

Some of the major artillery gun systems, including the M777 American Ultra Light Howitzers and the K-9 Vajra, and Sig Sauer assault rifles were inducted into the force during his tenure. Gen Rawat who has been appointed India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) will helm the newly-created department of military affairs. The tri-service agencies, organizations and commands relating to cyber and space will be under the command of the CDS, and he will also function as the Military Adviser to the Nuclear Command Authority.

Asked about his priorities as the CDS, he said, "I totally focussed on my job as Chief of Army Staff. I will think about my next job and strategy after I assume the next office." Gen Rawat had taken up the mantle of the Chief of Army Staff on December 31, 2016, and retired from the post after a distinguished career.

Before becoming the Army Chief, he handled various operational responsibilities in many areas, including along the LoC with Pakistan, the LAC with China and in the Northeast. "I thank defense civilians, their families, veterans and their families who have supported us, and me in particular, in helping me perform my duties in an honorable manner," Gen Rawat said.

He asserted that a Chief of Army Staff "doesn't function alone", and to discharge his duties, gets the support of jawans, officers of all ranks. And, it is with teamwork that the Indian army functions and succeeds, he added. "Bipin Rawat is just a name and his stature gets heightened as the Chief of Army Staff. And, he is the Chief of Army Staff when the entire Army team functions with him. He is not just a chief of the Army... The Army is not constituted just by a Chief of Army Staff, all soldiers, officers and others together make the Army," Gen Rawat said.

He (Army chief) takes everyone along as the Chief of Army Staff, and alone no one can achieve anything, Gen Rawat said. Asked about the situation along the Line of Control (LoC), Gen Rawat said, "It will not be okay for him to comment on that, as Gen Naravane take charge as the new chief.

"Now, he (Gen Naravane) will take responsibilities during his tenure, and it is better to seek his comments. But, the army will continue to support him," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-CAA violence: Two granted interim bail and 2 given regular bail by Delhi court

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to four people arrested in connection with the violent protests in the national capital against the amended citizenship act. Additional District Judge Brijesh Garg granted interim bail for three weeks o...

Ircon International, BEML sign pact to explore opportunities in foreign market

State-owned engineering and construction firm Ircon International Ltd on Tuesday said it has entered into a pact with BEML to explore and address opportunities in the overseas market. Ircon International Ltd has signed a memorandum of under...

China's Xi says 'sincerely' hopes for best for Hong Kong

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in comments broadcast on Tuesday that he sincerely hopes for the best for Hong Kong and its people, adding the situation there has been everybodys concern over the past few months.Without a harmonious and s...

Ben Stokes' dismissal was huge, say Faf du Plessis

After winning the first Test against England, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis termed Ben Stokes dismissal as huge. Even though Kesh Keshav Maharaj didnt bowl as much as he would have liked, the wickets he got for us in the second inning...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019