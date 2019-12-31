New Year's Eve: Exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station to be restricted after 9 pm

Anticipating huge crowd on the New Year's Eve, the Delhi Metro has decided to restrict exit from the busy Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm on Tuesday, the DMRC said.

In a tweet, the Delhi Metro alerted commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.

"To ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (31 December 2019), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed after 9 PM onwards. Entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of last train," the DMRC tweeted.

