Maharashtra: fire at MSRTC workshop in Nashik

A major fire broke out at a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workshop in Peth Road area here late Monday night. The blaze was doused on Tuesday morning but caused a damage worth around Rs 4 lakh though nobody was injured, an official said.

Some 800 scrap tyres and other materials were gutted in the fire that started around 9.30 pm on Monday, he said. After local residents alerted the fire brigade, ten fire engines were pressed into service and it was put out by morning, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

