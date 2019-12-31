New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. DEL64 UP-PFI-LD BAN UP seeks ban on PFI for anti-CAA violence Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police has sought a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), days after its complicity was suspected in the recent statewide violent protests against the amended citizenship law.

DEL16 UP-YEAR Uttar Pradesh: Landmark Ayodhya verdict, violent protests cap eventful year Lucknow: A high-octane Lok Sabha election campaign, a historic Supreme Court judgment settling the decades-old Ayodhya dispute and violent protests over the amended citizenship law – it was an eventful year for Uttar Pradesh. DES12 UP-LD SESSION UP assembly ratifies bill for SC/ST quota in legislatures Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh assembly ratified a bill on Tuesday to extend reservation to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes in legislatures for another 10 years, with Chief Minister Adityanath accusing the Opposition of being the biggest opponents of deprived people.

DES11 PB-AMARINDER-STUDENTS Anti-CAA stir: Students can protest as long as peace not disturbed, says Punjab CM Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here on Tuesday said students can agitate against the CAA and the NRC in the state as long as their protest stays peaceful. DES4 PB-AMARINDER-SIKHS DEVOTEES Punjab CM asks Adityanath to review case registered against 55 Sikhs in UP Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday asked his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath to review a case registered against 55 Sikh devotees for allegedly defying prohibitory orders while taking out a religious procession in Pilibhit.

DES15 UKD-CAA-BHATT Cong confusing CAA with NRC to mislead minorities: BJP Dehradun: Calling the opposition "irresponsible" and "childish", the BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress of misleading the minorities by confusing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act with National Register of Citizens..

