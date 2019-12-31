Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 17:19 IST
New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. DEL64 UP-PFI-LD BAN UP seeks ban on PFI for anti-CAA violence Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police has sought a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), days after its complicity was suspected in the recent statewide violent protests against the amended citizenship law.

DEL16 UP-YEAR Uttar Pradesh: Landmark Ayodhya verdict, violent protests cap eventful year Lucknow: A high-octane Lok Sabha election campaign, a historic Supreme Court judgment settling the decades-old Ayodhya dispute and violent protests over the amended citizenship law – it was an eventful year for Uttar Pradesh. DES12 UP-LD SESSION UP assembly ratifies bill for SC/ST quota in legislatures Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh assembly ratified a bill on Tuesday to extend reservation to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes in legislatures for another 10 years, with Chief Minister Adityanath accusing the Opposition of being the biggest opponents of deprived people.

DES11 PB-AMARINDER-STUDENTS Anti-CAA stir: Students can protest as long as peace not disturbed, says Punjab CM Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here on Tuesday said students can agitate against the CAA and the NRC in the state as long as their protest stays peaceful. DES4 PB-AMARINDER-SIKHS DEVOTEES Punjab CM asks Adityanath to review case registered against 55 Sikhs in UP Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday asked his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath to review a case registered against 55 Sikh devotees for allegedly defying prohibitory orders while taking out a religious procession in Pilibhit.

DES15 UKD-CAA-BHATT Cong confusing CAA with NRC to mislead minorities: BJP Dehradun: Calling the opposition "irresponsible" and "childish", the BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress of misleading the minorities by confusing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act with National Register of Citizens..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Profit-taking, firm pound hit FTSE 100 at decade-end

Londons FTSE 100 declined for the second straight session on Tuesday, as traders booked year-end profits after the indexs best run in three years and as a stronger pound hit shares of exporter firms. The FTSE 100, which rose for 11 consecut...

UPDATE 2-Angola freezes assets of ex-president's daughter in graft probe

An Angolan court has ordered assets of Isabel dos Santos, daughter of the countrys former leader, to be frozen in the highest-profile move of an anti-corruption drive launched by President Joao Loureno.Since ending ex-President Jose Eduardo...

Karvy Group splits biz in two verticals; non-fin businesses to be housed in separate arm

Over a month after it was barred by Sebi from taking new clients for misusing clients securities, the troubled Karvy Group on Tuesday announced corporate restructuring to separate non-financial businesses from the financial ones. It has als...

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says No Price Stabilisation Transactions Executed Yet

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO RECEIVES NOTIFICATION FROM GOLDMAN SACHS SAUDI ARABIA IN CONNECTION WITH IPO AND THIRD MID-STABILISATION AS OF DATE OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, NO PRICE STABILISATION TRANSACTIONS HAVE BEEN EXECUTED STABILISATION PERIOD EXP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019