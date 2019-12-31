Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy police deployment to monitor New Year revelry in Mumbai

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 17:30 IST
Heavy police deployment to monitor New Year revelry in Mumbai

Around 40,000 police personnel will be on the streets of Mumbai to ensure that New Year's Eve revelry passes off without any incident, an official said on Tuesday. Apart from hotels, bars and pubs, revellers are also expected to throng the beaches in the city, warranting extra security on the city's coastline, said a senior police official.

At least 40,000 police personnel along with officials of the police's Special Branch, riot-control police, Quick Response Teams, Crime Branch and traffic police will be deployed across the city, he said. Vigil would be stepped up at the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty beach and waterfronts in Mahim, Bandra, Versova, Gorai and Juhu.

Policemen in plain clothes will mingle in the crowds to prevent eve-teasing, he added. The police will also monitor crowded spots through 5,000-plus CCTV cameras while drone-cameras would be used to monitor the beaches.

To prevent drink and driving, the traffic police will increase vigilance on arterial roads and all entry and exit points of the city. Drunk drivers would face stern action and heavy fines, the official said. To facilitate smooth movement of traffic, the police have imposed restrictions on some routes in Colaba in south Mumbai and western suburb of Bandra till 6 am on January 1, he said.

The road in front of the NCPA at Marine Drive and Mount Mary Road, Ken Road, Chapel Road and St Baptist Road in Bandra will be closed for vehicular movement. The city transport undertaking BEST, meanwhile, will operate 20 extra buses from 10 pm onwards on seven routes including those connecting Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu Chowpatty and Gorai Creek with railway stations and distant suburbs.

Both the Central and Western Railways have already announced four and eight extra services, respectively, on the suburban network on Tuesday night..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Profit-taking, firm pound hit FTSE 100 at decade-end

Londons FTSE 100 declined for the second straight session on Tuesday, as traders booked year-end profits after the indexs best run in three years and as a stronger pound hit shares of exporter firms. The FTSE 100, which rose for 11 consecut...

UPDATE 2-Angola freezes assets of ex-president's daughter in graft probe

An Angolan court has ordered assets of Isabel dos Santos, daughter of the countrys former leader, to be frozen in the highest-profile move of an anti-corruption drive launched by President Joao Loureno.Since ending ex-President Jose Eduardo...

Karvy Group splits biz in two verticals; non-fin businesses to be housed in separate arm

Over a month after it was barred by Sebi from taking new clients for misusing clients securities, the troubled Karvy Group on Tuesday announced corporate restructuring to separate non-financial businesses from the financial ones. It has als...

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says No Price Stabilisation Transactions Executed Yet

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO RECEIVES NOTIFICATION FROM GOLDMAN SACHS SAUDI ARABIA IN CONNECTION WITH IPO AND THIRD MID-STABILISATION AS OF DATE OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, NO PRICE STABILISATION TRANSACTIONS HAVE BEEN EXECUTED STABILISATION PERIOD EXP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019