Mumbai: Man held for molesting girl after showing porn clips

  • Updated: 31-12-2019 18:42 IST
  • Created: 31-12-2019 18:42 IST
An electrician was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl in her house after showing her pornography, police said. The 11-year-old victim's family had called Sushil Chandorkar (36), a resident of Pratikshanagar in Sion, for some electrical work in the house and had then left for shopping leaving the minor girl behind, a Wadala TT police station official said.

"He started chatting with the girl and proceeded to show her pornographic clips on his mobile phone. When the family returned, they found the child crying. She told them about the incident after which the family caught hold of the accused, beat him up and handed him over to the police," he said. "The accused has been arrested under section 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. We will produce him in court for remand," said Senior Inspector Jitendra Bhobe of Wadala TT police station..

