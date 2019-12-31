Things simplified on DDA website to make AAP understand PM-UDAY scheme: Puri

Left Menu
  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 19:32 IST
  • Created: 31-12-2019 19:32 IST
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said things have been simplified on the DDA website to make AAP leaders understand the PM-UDAY scheme, which aims to give ownership rights to more than 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi. Regularisation of unauthorised colonies has emerged as a major poll plank for the BJP and the AAP ahead of the Assembly election in Delhi.

The BJP has promised to regularise these colonies, while the AAP has called it a "blatant lie" of the Centre. Puri posted a picture of FAQs (frequently asked questions) on DDA website on which the question if the regularisation of unauthorised colonies will be done under PM-UDAY (PM-Unauthorised colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana) has been answered in detail.

Following the tweet, a war of words ensued between Puri and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Twitter over the issue of regularisation of unauthorised colonies. Puri said Sisodia is unable to understand some things due to lack of experience and he is getting entangled in the web of words.

"Things have been simplified in the DDA website to convince them (AAP leaders)...," Puri said. In another tweet, Puri took a dig at Sisodia and Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"By the way, Sisodia ji and Kejriwal ji should tell that if people of 1,731 colonies are getting ownership rights of their house then what is the problem? Perhaps that they will not be able to create any new hurdles in this matter now?" Puri tweeted. Responding to it, Sisodia thanked Puri for giving such a long answer on the DDA website.

"I am trying to know in two words whether your Uday Yojana will regularise unauthorised colonies or not? Yes or no? Your website was earlier saying that these colonies or houses will not be regularised. You are still not answering this," he said. "Earlier it was explained in just two lines that PM-UDAY that the scheme does not mean regularisation of unauthorised colonies. Can you explain in simple words if the scheme regularises unauthorised colonies or not? yes or no? (Or say that these hoardings of BJP are false)," he said, posting pictures of hoarding where regularisation of unauthorised colonies has been promised by the BJP.

Puri then tweeted asking what is AAP's problem with the redevelopment of these colonies. "They should answer if they will stop lying and misleading people over the issue now or not," Puri asked.

On Monday too, Sisodia and Puri also locked horns on Twitter over the issue of unauthorised colonies. Sisodia posed a question to Puri whether Delhi's unauthorised colonies and houses are being regularised or not.

Puri said that had the AAP government not "wasted" five years, the regularisation of unauthorised colonies would have taken place much earlier. PTI UZM SMN

