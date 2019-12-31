Left Menu
Development News Edition

From living under flyover to seeking refuge in shelter homes, Delhi's homeless battle harsh winter

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 19:49 IST
From living under flyover to seeking refuge in shelter homes, Delhi's homeless battle harsh winter

From living under flyovers in freezing cold to seeking refuge in shelter homes infested with rodents, Delhi's poor and homeless have a harsh time in the winters which have been very severe this time. Huge halls, less mattresses and rats biting onto the already tattered blankets -- these are the scenes that greet one at most of the night shelters in the national capital.

This is also the condition of the Raja Garden shelter home in west Delhi. The shelter, divided into family, women's and men's sections, is home to 85 homeless people. The bulk of which -- 70 of them -- are putting up in the men's section with two people sharing one mattress.

"The freezing cold outside would only result in more people coming to the shelter home. The mattresses are not adequate here currently. Two people are sharing one mattress. Many, with no option left, are sleeping on a cot in this biting cold," said Sachin Thakur, who also doubles up as one of the caretakers of the shelter home. The Raja Garden shelter home, also known as rain-basera, is one of the 270 shelter homes established by the Delhi government with aim to give relief to homeless, labourers from nail-biting cold at a time when the national capital has witnessed a long spell of cold wave, with temperatures dropping to 1.4 degrees Celsius in some parts.

A Delhi government official said of the 270 night shelters, 177 are functioning in buildings and porta cabins while 93 night shelters are functioning in tents. This year, the official said, around 10,000 people -- 3,000 less than last year -- are using these shelters across the national capital.

Teams of doctors go to night shelters twice a week and these shelters have television sets, heaters and blankets, the official said. At the Raja Garden shelter home, the family section which was visibly less crowded at 11 in the night, according to one visitor, too fills up late in the night. The women's section has 12 beds, it is furnished with a new water dispenser, trunks, LCD TV.

Abandoned by family and putting up in the women's section for more than one year now, 58-year-old Babli was more or less satisfied with the facilities at the shelter. Her major worry, even more than the biting cold, was the "huge influx of rats".

"The roof which is a bit torn here and there gives these rodents the passage to come and infest the whole shelter home. We have already complained about it. Hopefully it will get resolved sooner and later," she said. The situation is more or less similar at another centre at Kashmere Gate.

Shailender Singh, 32, in-charge of the night shelter at Kashmere Gate said their job is to ensure that nobody sleeps outside in such a freezing weather. "Our rescue van plies on the roads from 10 pm to 4 am and whoever we see on roads, we take him to the shelter house. The Delhi Police also helps us in rescuing people from roadside. From 9.30 pm, we start our rescue task," he said.

Singh said the cancelled orders from Swiggy and Zomato are delivered to the home while they also try to provide food to the inmates through CSR and NGOs. Satbir Kashyap (30), a labourer seeking shelter here, said they only have the option of blankets to shield themselves from biting cold as they cannot light a fire inside the premises of the shelter home.

While some complained about food, some others complained about lack of space and potable water. But not many feel safe in the shelter homes.

Not far from the shelter home, near the Rajouri Metro station sitting with his wife under open sky with only a thin layer of cot as his defence from dropping mercury was Tarun Kant. A migrant from Madhya Pradesh, physically challenged Kant said he feels more "secure and safe" here than the shelter home.

"I have heard stories that people there drink and get into fights. I can not see myself being involved in such fights. I am happy being here near the metro station. It is safe also as many police cars come and patrol the area at night," said the 40-year-old. But there are many like Sunil Gupta (40), an auto-rickshaw driver, for whom sitting indoors during cold is not an option.

"Our duty is hard but we see our brave soldiers doing there work in temperature less than zero. This is our job and we have to do it," Gupta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

EU criticizes Bolivia's expulsion of Spanish diplomats

The European Union said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned about Bolivias expulsion of Spanish officials caught up in an escalating diplomatic row between Mexico and the interim conservative administration in La Paz.Bolivian stand-in Presid...

V K Yadav to continue as Railway Board Chairman for one more year

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the re-employment of V K Yadav as the Chairman of Railway Board for a period of one year. Yadav had taken over as Railway Board Chairman from Ashwani Lohani, who had retired from...

Nabarangpur minor girl not raped, but killed: Police

The Odisha Police on Tuesday said the postmortem report of the 16-year-old girl, whose body was found in a paddy field in Nabarangpur district on November 13, said that she was not raped as alleged, but murdered. DIG Southern Range Satyabr...

BJP to announce its Delhi CM face in first week of Jan: Sources

The BJP may announce its chief ministerial face for the Delhi Assembly polls in the first week of January, party sources said on Tuesday. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has been trying to corner the BJP over the leadership issues in its Delhi u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019