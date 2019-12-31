HP: Two brothers among 3 dead as jeep plunges into gorge in Kinnaur

Three persons including two brothers died and two others sustained injuries as a jeep fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Tuesday, police said. All five passengers of the jeep were residents of Rispa Julla village of the district and heading toward Skiba when the vehicle plunged down near Morang in the afternoon, they added.

Brothers Naresh and Sandeep died on the spot whereas Manju Kumar succumbed to his injuries at Reckong Peo regional hospital, police informed. The two injured are being treated at the same hospital, they said.

