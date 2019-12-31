Six foreign women arrested for hooliganism at MG Road in Gurgaon

Ahead of New Year celebrations, six foreign women were arrested for hooliganism and abusing passersby at MG Road here, the police said on Tuesday. The women were arrested on Monday night in City Court area when a police patrolling team noticed their activities.

Five of the accused women are Kenyan nationals while one other hails from Uganda, Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said. "It was also found they were staying in India without valid visa and passports. A case in this regard has also been registered against them", the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.