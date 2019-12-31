Delhi govt renames Pragati Maidan metro station as Supreme Court station

The Delhi government's naming committee on Tuesday decided to rename Pragati Maidan metro station as Supreme Court metro station. Making the announcement, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the committee in its meeting also decided to rename Mukarba Chowk and its flyover after Kargil war martyr Captain Vikram Batra and MB Road as Acharya Sri Mahapragya Marg.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, expressed happiness over renaming of Mukarba Chowk and its flyover after Capt Vikram Batra, saying the country came into being due to sacrifices of people like him. Captain Vikram Batra died while fighting Pakistani troops during Kargil war in 1999 and was awarded the highest military honour of Param Vir Chakra for his valour.

"The Mukarba Chowk and its flyover have been renamed as Shahid Captain Vikram Batra. Parents of the martyr had requested for this so that people are inspired," Sisodia said in a press briefing. The Lajpat Nagar flyover has been renamed as Jhulelal Setu, the deputy chief minister said.

He said there were also requests to change the name of Pragati Maidan metro station to Supreme Court metro station. "The naming committee has decided to change the name of Pragati Maidan Metro Station. The Delhi Metro will have to make the necessary changes which would take around one month," he said.

The committee also decided to name MG Road as Acharya Tulsi Marg, Ranibagh Gol Chakkar as Maharshi Dayanand Chowk, and Shakti Nagar Chowk as Bhagwan Mahavir Chowk. Sisodia defended the change in names, saying it was based on demands from the locals.

"It is not that the roads and flyovers have been named after any politician. It's not a small thing if anyone passes through Captain Batra flyover and get inspired by his martyrdom," he added.

