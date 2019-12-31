30-year old woman beaten to death by husband
A 30-year-old woman was beaten to death by her husband in Bihar's Katihar district on Tuesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Nikki Kumari (30) who was married to Ranjit Kumar Rai. Rai has been arrested, Kadwa police station SHO Rajiv Kumar Jha said.
The body has been sent to sadar hospital for post mortem, the SHO said. Kumari, a resident of Muzaffarpur, was married Rai, a school teacher and resident of Begusarai district four years ago.
Kumari had lodged an FIR against her husband on May 10, 2019 with Kadwa police station for subjecting her to cruelty, dowry demand and other charges..
