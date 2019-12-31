Heavy police deployment to monitor New Year revelry in Mumbai

About 40,000 police personnel are out on the streets of Mumbai to ensure that New Year's Eve revelry passes off without any untoward incident, an official said on Tuesday. Tight vigil is being maintained at popular places like the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty beach and waterfronts in Mahim, Bandra, Versova, Gorai and Juhu.

Apart from hotels, bars and pubs, revellers are also expected to throng the beaches in the city, warranting extra security on the city's coastline, said a senior police official. At least 40,000 police personnel along with officials of the police's Special Branch, riot-control police, Quick Response Teams, Crime Branch and traffic police will be deployed across the city, he said.

Policemen in plain clothes will mingle in the crowds to prevent eve-teasing, he added. The police will also monitor crowded spots through 5,000-plus CCTV cameras while drone-cameras would be used to monitor the beaches.

In the evening, thousands of Mumbaikars gathered at various beaches to witness the last Sunset of 2019. In a tweet, Mumbai Police assured citizens of help in the hour of need.

"As we experience the last evening of 2019, we hope the sun sets on all the difficult times of the past year as we make way for new memories in 2020. We will always be there in times of need for every evening!" reads the tweet posted on the official handle of the Mumbai Police. In another tweet, police warned people against indulging in any unruly behaviour.

"Our cops are always on the look out, even more so this New Year's Eve! Stay on their good side and start the new year on a positive note," reads another tweet. Meanwhile, in a bid to prevent drunk driving, the traffic police will increase vigilance on arterial roads and all entry and exit points of the city. Drunk drivers would face stern action and have to pay heavy fines, the official said.

To facilitate smooth movement of traffic, the police have imposed restrictions on some routes in Colaba in south Mumbai and western suburb of Bandra till 6 am on January 1, he said. The road in front of the NCPA at Marine Drive and Mount Mary Road, Ken Road, Chapel Road and St Baptist Road in Bandra will be closed for vehicular movement.

The city transport undertaking BEST will operate 20 extra buses from 10 pm onwards on seven routes including those connecting Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu Chowpatty and Gorai Creek with railway stations and distant suburbs. About 1500 Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel are deployed at various railway stations along with two platoons of Riots Control Police (RCP).

Police personnel will also guard women coaches of local trains which will ply on Central Railway and Western Railway routes late night on Tuesday. Both the Central and Western Railways have already announced four and eight extra services, respectively, on the suburban network late night..

