Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana govt to draw action-plan soon for total literacy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 20:38 IST
Telangana govt to draw action-plan soon for total literacy

Telangana govt to draw action-plan soon for total literacy Hyderabad, Dec 31 (PTI): The Telangana government would soon chalk out an action-plan for total literacy in the state, its Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Tuesday. The government will soon draw up the action-plan for total literacy in the state. Everyone should become a stakeholder in this and help remove the bad name the state had in the literacy levels thereby making it a progressively inclined one," Rao said in a message, wishing people on the eve of New Year.

It is a blot on Telangana that despite leading in several sectors in the country, the state was backward as far as literacy rate was concerned, he said. This situation was due to the failure of past rulers who had failed to educate and make literate all the people, he alleged.

The state should ensure a positive change in the situation and all should take a pledge on the occasion of new year to make the state totally literate, he said. Every educated person should educate the uneducated.

During the Telangana statehood movement, the entire population waged an emotional battle to achieve the goal. We could complete the comprehensive family survey conducted by state government in a day," he said. "With the same spirit and inspiration, let us all make efforts to turn the state totally literate with cent percent literacy," Rao said.

According to official sources, literacy rate stood at 66.54 per cent in 2018. Also, Rao said the state is achieving wonders in the irrigation sector.

We could complete the pending projects on a fasttrack basis and were able to supply water to 10 lakh acres in Palamuru (Mahabubnagar) district. Work on the Kaleswaram project, considered as engineering marvel in the world, is almost complete, he said. The results of the Kaleswaram project would be 100 per cent available by coming June, Rao said.

The atate will become fertile. Famine will be eradicated permanently from Telangana soil," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Retired Gailey to join Dolphins as OC

The Miami Dolphins are set to hire Chan Gailey as their new offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. Gailey, who retired after the 2017 season, would replace Chad OShea -- who was fired Monday after just one season. Gailey was ...

EU criticizes Bolivia's expulsion of Spanish diplomats

The European Union said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned about Bolivias expulsion of Spanish officials caught up in an escalating diplomatic row between Mexico and the interim conservative administration in La Paz.Bolivian stand-in Presid...

V K Yadav to continue as Railway Board Chairman for one more year

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the re-employment of V K Yadav as the Chairman of Railway Board for a period of one year. Yadav had taken over as Railway Board Chairman from Ashwani Lohani, who had retired from...

Nabarangpur minor girl not raped, but killed: Police

The Odisha Police on Tuesday said the postmortem report of the 16-year-old girl, whose body was found in a paddy field in Nabarangpur district on November 13, said that she was not raped as alleged, but murdered. DIG Southern Range Satyabr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019