Guj: Over 100 buffaloes die of food poisoning

As many as 109 buffaloes and calves died after consuming a fodder of maize plants at a cattle shed on the outskirts of Gujarat's Mehsana city on Tuesday, police said. Following the incident, Mehsana 'B' division police station made a 'janva jog' (for information only) entry and referred the matter to the concerned authorities, an official said.

The deaths occurred at a cattle shed located on Radhanpur road, where animals started collapsing while eating the fodder, the official said. Of the 109 buffaloes that died, 85 were calves, he added.

"We have around 950 cattle, including cows, in this shelter. Among these, over 100 buffaloes and calves have died after consuming maize plants given to them as fodder," shelter manager Vimal Shah said. Veterinarians from the government hospital saved around 350 other cattle, who also fell ill due to food poisoning, he added.

"Green maize plants can prove fatal, as they carry some toxic substances. However, cattle can also die if the fodder is stale or laced with pesticide," government veterinary officer G J Oza said. The exact cause of the deaths can be ascertained after a post-mortem, he added..

