2 new police districts created, 58 IPS officers transferred

The West Bengal government on Tuesday created two new police districts of Murshidabad and Jangipur and transferred 58 IPS officers, an official said. Murshidabad Police district, with four sub-divisions will have Behrampore as its headquarter. Raghunathganj will be the headquarter of Jangipur Police district, an order issued by the state government said.

Deputy Commissioner Zone 1 (East) of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate Abhishek Gupta was appointed the new SP of Jangipur while Ajeet Singh Yadav was named the new SP of Murshidabad police district. In another order the state government transferred 58 IPS officers including the Commissioner of Asansol-Durgapur.

Sukesh Kumar Jain will be the new police commissioner of the Asansol-Durgapur police commissionerate in the rank of DIG. Jain will replace Devendra Prakash Singh, who was appointed the Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Sanjay Singh, ADGP South Bengal will be the new ADGP of Western Zone while Rajeev Mishra will take over as the IGP of South Bengal.

R, Rajasekaran, IGP, Traffic (safety) North Bengal will be the new IGP Bankura Range, while Bastab Baidya, IGP Murshidabad Range will take over as IGP CID, the order said. Debarshi Dutta will be the new SP of Dakshin Dinajpur district and V Solomon Nesakumar was named the Joint Commissioner of STF of Kolkata Police along with SP Purba Medinipur.

Solomon replaced Subhankar Sinha Sarkar, who was made the Joint CP (Headquarters) of Kolkata Police, Debasmita Das DCP East South Division (ESD) exchanged places with DCP South East Division Ajoy Prasad. Joyeeta Bose, DCP Wireless will be the new DCP North Division of Kolkata Police while Rupesh Kumar, DCP East division will be the new DCP Traffic, it said.

Santosh Pandey, DCP Traffic of Kolkata Police will be the JCP Traffic Kolkata Police in place of Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi who was made the JCP Armed Police of the Force. DCPs of 1st battalion and 2nd battalion of Kolkata Armed Police (KAP) Biswajit Ghosh and Gaurav Lal were named as DCP South West and East division respectively.

Niladri Chakraborty was made the new ADGP of the state fire services in the rank of DIG. The order also named Mitesh Jain, DIG of state CID (special) as the DIG of cyber crime of state CID..

