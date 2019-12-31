Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 new police districts created, 58 IPS officers transferred

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 20:55 IST
2 new police districts created, 58 IPS officers transferred

The West Bengal government on Tuesday created two new police districts of Murshidabad and Jangipur and transferred 58 IPS officers, an official said. Murshidabad Police district, with four sub-divisions will have Behrampore as its headquarter. Raghunathganj will be the headquarter of Jangipur Police district, an order issued by the state government said.

Deputy Commissioner Zone 1 (East) of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate Abhishek Gupta was appointed the new SP of Jangipur while Ajeet Singh Yadav was named the new SP of Murshidabad police district. In another order the state government transferred 58 IPS officers including the Commissioner of Asansol-Durgapur.

Sukesh Kumar Jain will be the new police commissioner of the Asansol-Durgapur police commissionerate in the rank of DIG. Jain will replace Devendra Prakash Singh, who was appointed the Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Sanjay Singh, ADGP South Bengal will be the new ADGP of Western Zone while Rajeev Mishra will take over as the IGP of South Bengal.

R, Rajasekaran, IGP, Traffic (safety) North Bengal will be the new IGP Bankura Range, while Bastab Baidya, IGP Murshidabad Range will take over as IGP CID, the order said. Debarshi Dutta will be the new SP of Dakshin Dinajpur district and V Solomon Nesakumar was named the Joint Commissioner of STF of Kolkata Police along with SP Purba Medinipur.

Solomon replaced Subhankar Sinha Sarkar, who was made the Joint CP (Headquarters) of Kolkata Police, Debasmita Das DCP East South Division (ESD) exchanged places with DCP South East Division Ajoy Prasad. Joyeeta Bose, DCP Wireless will be the new DCP North Division of Kolkata Police while Rupesh Kumar, DCP East division will be the new DCP Traffic, it said.

Santosh Pandey, DCP Traffic of Kolkata Police will be the JCP Traffic Kolkata Police in place of Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi who was made the JCP Armed Police of the Force. DCPs of 1st battalion and 2nd battalion of Kolkata Armed Police (KAP) Biswajit Ghosh and Gaurav Lal were named as DCP South West and East division respectively.

Niladri Chakraborty was made the new ADGP of the state fire services in the rank of DIG. The order also named Mitesh Jain, DIG of state CID (special) as the DIG of cyber crime of state CID..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

JSW Steel completes acquisition of Vardhman Industries

JSW Steel on Tuesday said it has completed the acquisition of Vardhman Industries Ltd VIL by infusing Rs 63.50 crore into the debt-ridden company. The acquisition has been done as per the resolution plan approved by the lenders of VIL and t...

Report: Retired Gailey to join Dolphins as OC

The Miami Dolphins are set to hire Chan Gailey as their new offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. Gailey, who retired after the 2017 season, would replace Chad OShea -- who was fired Monday after just one season. Gailey was ...

EU criticizes Bolivia's expulsion of Spanish diplomats

The European Union said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned about Bolivias expulsion of Spanish officials caught up in an escalating diplomatic row between Mexico and the interim conservative administration in La Paz.Bolivian stand-in Presid...

V K Yadav to continue as Railway Board Chairman for one more year

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the re-employment of V K Yadav as the Chairman of Railway Board for a period of one year. Yadav had taken over as Railway Board Chairman from Ashwani Lohani, who had retired from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019