New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 20:57 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. DEL121 JK-LD INTERNET Kashmir: SMS facility for all mobile phones, internet services at govt hospitals from tomorrow Jammu: Broadband internet services will be restored in government-run hospitals and SMS facility on all mobile phones from Tuesday midnight in Kashmir, after over four and a half months of suspension.

DEL102 JK-LD DGP 160 terrorists killed and 102 arrested in J-K in 2019, decrease in local youths joining militancy: DGP Jammu: As many as 160 terrorists were killed and 102 arrested in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, while 250 ultras were still active, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday, noting that the number of local youths joining militancy has decreased. DEL103 RJ-INFANT DEATHS-PANEL Infant deaths: Raj govt panel gives docs clean chit, says hospital needs improvement Jaipur: A Rajasthan government committee found that Kota’s JK Lone Hospital is short of beds and its functioning needs improvement but cleared the doctors there of any lapses over the recent death of infants admitted there, an official said.

DES35 RJ-BJP-PANEL BJP panel slams CM Gehlot for deaths of infants at Kota hospital Kota (Raj): A BJP lawmakers' panel on Tuesday slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for deaths of infants at a Kota hospital, saying he preferred to visit Jharkhand for the swearing-in of the new government there instead of "wiping" tears of dead children's mothers. DEL64 UP-PFI-LD BAN UP seeks ban on PFI for anti-CAA violence Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police has sought a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), days after its complicity was suspected in the recent statewide violent protests against the amended citizenship law.

DES22 UP-AMU AMU VC regrets Dec 15 night police action in varsity, seeks to assure students of safety Aligarh (UP): Days before the AMU is to reopen after its winter break, Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Tuesday regretted police action during the anti-CAA protest on campus on December 15 night and sought to assure students of their safety and the right to protest peacefully. DES37 UP-MAYAWATI Treating all 130 cr Indians "Hindu" as per saffron mindset will do no good to country: Mayawati Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday said it will do no good to the country if its entire 130 crore population is treated as "Hindu" "as per the saffron mindset" instead of considering each one of them as Indians as per the Constitution.

DES11 PB-AMARINDER-STUDENTS Anti-CAA stir: Students can protest as long as peace not disturbed, says Punjab CM Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here on Tuesday said students can agitate against the CAA and the NRC in the state as long as their protest stays peaceful. DES4 PB-AMARINDER-SIKHS DEVOTEES Punjab CM asks Adityanath to review case registered against 55 Sikhs in UP Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday asked his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath to review a case registered against 55 Sikh devotees for allegedly defying prohibitory orders while taking out a religious procession in Pilibhit.

DES15 UKD-CAA-BHATT Cong confusing CAA with NRC to mislead minorities: BJP Dehradun: Calling the opposition "irresponsible" and "childish", the BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress of misleading the minorities by confusing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act with National Register of Citizens..

